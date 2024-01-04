Apexium Financial LP Purchases 5,369 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. 732,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,025. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $107.14 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

