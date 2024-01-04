Apexium Financial LP Reduces Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Apexium Financial LP cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,991 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Erickson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,324,000 after purchasing an additional 128,745 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQJ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,132. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $683.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

