Apexium Financial LP Sells 23 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $568.94. The stock had a trading volume of 800,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,112. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $547.19.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. KGI Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

