Apexium Financial LP Sells 322 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,007,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,607,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,039,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,509,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,082,211,000 after purchasing an additional 136,512,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,500,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,448,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
NYSE VZ traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,893,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.62.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
