Apollo Currency (APL) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 4th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $85,867.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00087249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00032832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00023207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

