Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,283,200.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $8,283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,096,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 44,014 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,565,137.84.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $26,475,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 2,010,510 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $76,097,803.50.

APPN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.99. 954,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.99 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Appian by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $962,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APPN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

