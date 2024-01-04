Applied Graphene Materials (LON:AGM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

Applied Graphene Materials plc (LON:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01). Applied Graphene Materials shares last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 100,000 shares trading hands.

Applied Graphene Materials Trading Down 81.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £643,400.00, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.

About Applied Graphene Materials

Applied Graphene Materials plc engages in the manufacture, dispersion, and development of applications for graphene primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers reduced graphene oxide and graphene nanoplatelets dispersion for use in paints and coatings; car waxes and polishes; polymers and composite materials; thermal paste adhesive materials; lubricants and functional fluids; batteries; and electrochemical energy storage systems.

