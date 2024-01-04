Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up about 3.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. 1,173,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

