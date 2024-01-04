Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Down 3.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.91 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 64,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 224,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $827.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

