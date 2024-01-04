Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II Sells 2,004 Shares

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

RCUS traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

