Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires New Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 263,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,250,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.61. 2,073,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $301,369.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

