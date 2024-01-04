Ardevora Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,054 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.81. 455,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,525. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

