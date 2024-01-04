Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $17.45 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,702 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.14% of APA worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,707,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in APA by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Shares of APA stock traded down $2.61 on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,411,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,293. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

