Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $9.82 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,657 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,380,814,000 after buying an additional 455,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,584,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $933,087,000 after buying an additional 25,333 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after buying an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.41.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $161.38. 344,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,883. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $155.93. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

