Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $24.03 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,130 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,032,000. Adobe makes up 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $259.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

