Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total transaction of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $676.93. The stock had a trading volume of 351,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,117. The company has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.30, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $663.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $599.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $353.62 and a 52 week high of $720.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

