Ardevora Asset Management LLP Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 251,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,320 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 141,618 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.94. 348,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Articles

