Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 115,872 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,872 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,239,000 after buying an additional 182,918 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 262,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,669,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 223.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.54. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $91.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,261,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $6,421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,462,995 shares in the company, valued at $125,261,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,864 shares of company stock worth $16,665,807. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.