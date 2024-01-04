Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 215,742 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,742 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $30,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.06. The company had a trading volume of 442,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,468. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

