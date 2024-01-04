Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 30,766 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,766 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 276,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total value of $2,839,631.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,333.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

RS traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.39. 52,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.99. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $202.93 and a 52-week high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

