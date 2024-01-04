Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 328,370 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 328,370 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,591,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $112,120,000 after buying an additional 2,712,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.35. 4,580,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.54.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.