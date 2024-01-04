Ardevora Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 95,059 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after buying an additional 507,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after buying an additional 1,902,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $139.32. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

