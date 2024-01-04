Ark (ARK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13.50 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001922 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $149.07 million and $13.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ark has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,018,518 coins and its circulating supply is 178,019,302 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

