Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires 61,754 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 61,754 shares during the period. YPF Sociedad Anónima makes up approximately 1.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 581,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

