Arlington Capital Management Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $431.54. 1,794,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,204,772. The firm has a market cap of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
