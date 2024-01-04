Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $294,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,991 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 82,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 131,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,905,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,242. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

