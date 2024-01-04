Arlington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 10.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,442. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.97. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

