Arlington Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Oceaneering International comprises approximately 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth about $16,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 79.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,660,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,704,000 after buying an additional 734,518 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 98.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after buying an additional 451,531 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OII stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 178,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.55. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.53 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

