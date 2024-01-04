Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 313.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 268.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 135.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NJAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 503,941 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

