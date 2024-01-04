Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 36,248 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,248 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF comprises about 1.3% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 7.40% of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 3,893.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the third quarter valued at $235,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF Price Performance

BATS:BGLD traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 3,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Tactical Buffer ETF (BGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR Gold Trust ETF over a specific holdings period. The fund invests in US treasury bills, cash-like instruments and FLEX options through a wholly-owned subsidiary.

