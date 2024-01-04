Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,705 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF accounts for 3.0% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.48% of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

ARGT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,800. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a market cap of $76.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

