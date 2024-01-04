Arlington Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $10.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,846. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.60. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.38.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

