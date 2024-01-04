Art de Finance (ADF) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $98.52 Million

Art de Finance (ADF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $98.52 million and approximately $275,610.34 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Art de Finance token can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00002427 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Art de Finance has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Art de Finance Profile

Art de Finance was first traded on April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,146,822 tokens. Art de Finance’s official website is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@art_de_finance. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 93,146,822 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 1.05795128 USD and is up 10.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $279,205.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

