Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 385,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 448,381 shares.The stock last traded at $42.88 and had previously closed at $42.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

