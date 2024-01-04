Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on APAM

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of APAM stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 837,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,427. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.