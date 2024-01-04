Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance
Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 25,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
