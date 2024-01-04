AtonRa Partners Sells 424 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after acquiring an additional 98,289,612 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.54. 268,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $225.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,427,578.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,391. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

