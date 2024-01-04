Audius Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $247.85 million and approximately $15.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,227,735,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,181,308,120 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

