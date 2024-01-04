Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.26

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.26 and traded as high as C$9.55. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$9.36, with a volume of 14,710 shares trading hands.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$669.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.26.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$148.43 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.5218579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Aura Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.06%.

In other Aura Minerals news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.02, for a total transaction of C$45,100.00. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

