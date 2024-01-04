Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist Financial

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $209.00 to $249.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $203.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

