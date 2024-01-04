Axie Infinity Price Reaches $8.20 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and $153.75 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.20 or 0.00018789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,197,583 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.20852711 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $188,054,598.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

