Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 3,963,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,799. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.