Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $75,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,780 shares of company stock worth $17,623,734. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.14.

Lincoln Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LECO traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.88. 40,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.74 and a 1-year high of $221.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.55 and a 200-day moving average of $192.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

