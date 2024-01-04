Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 959 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.82.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.17. 461,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.54. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $105.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.50%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.