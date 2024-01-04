Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BLV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 231,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,064. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2617 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

