Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,071,000 after acquiring an additional 53,585 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.03. 16,531,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,841,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.17. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

