Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 584,650 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 584,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $17,405,030.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,137,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,973,672.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,743,124 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,626,983 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.85 per share, with a total value of $97,374,932.55.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45.

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

BRK-A stock traded down $3,899.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $552,150.00. 9,055 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540,493.80.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

