BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,895 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after acquiring an additional 61,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 897,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,619. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

