Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,055.39

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,055.39 ($13.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,221 ($15.55). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,203 ($15.32), with a volume of 159,412 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on BYG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.90) to GBX 1,235 ($15.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Yellow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,202 ($15.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,917.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,056.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 22.60 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is 11,500.00%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

