BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $11,674.75 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $11,674.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,813.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,021. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 66.04%. The business had revenue of $33.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 56.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 246.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

