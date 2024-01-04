Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Biotech Growth (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 883 ($11.24). Approximately 50,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 890 ($11.33).

Biotech Growth Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £312.58 million, a P/E ratio of -857.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 796.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 788.

About Biotech Growth

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

